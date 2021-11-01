Our advice to investors is to purchase gold this Diwali as it is advisable to divest at-least 10 per cent of one's portfolio into gold and Diwali is an auspicious occasion to buy the yellow metal. The growth path remains divergent across the developed and the developing economies and so is the case with regards to the vaccination programmes. Till the time, the central banks globally do not converge on raising interest rates, gold prices will have a stronger run in a year time frame.

