Gold ETFs shine on Dhanteras! Net inflow surges to ₹841 crore in October over safe haven appeal
Pre-Diwali Dhanteras buying of gold and silver in India, the world's largest gold consumer, kick-started on a positive note on Friday on recovery of consumer demand with the softening of gold prices.
Investors flocked to Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which are considered a safe haven during uncertain times, and put in ₹841 crore in October, way higher than ₹175 crore in the preceding month. Apart from the inflows, the asset base of Gold ETFs also surged in the period under review, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started