Digital gold: The unknown facts that all investors must be aware of

With digital gold, we offer customers a smart way to invest in gold. It is ideal for those customers who want the dual benefits of investing in gold as well as the option to easily take physical delivery. Indians are amongst the second-largest buyers of physical gold in the world. Apart from jewellery, we use it for gifting and as an integral part of every household’s assets. Digital gold is a safe, convenient and hassle-free way for those wanting to accumulate gold, with the eventual option for delivery.