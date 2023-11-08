Diwali 2023: Considering buying gold? Motilal Oswal expects yellow metal to hit ₹63,000 in medium term
Gold has yielded strong returns in the past, more than doubling in the last 10 years and advancing over 60 percent just in the last 4 years. In a recent report, brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services predicted that the yellow metal is likely to hit around ₹63,000 in the medium term.
Gold has witnessed sharp swings this year, as a result of a few major fundamental changes like central bank policies, geo-political uncertainties, debate between hard & and soft landing, higher buying interest in riskier assets, and volatility in Dollar Index and yields. In a recent report, brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services predicted that the yellow metal is likely to hit around ₹63,000 in the medium term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started