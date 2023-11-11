Diwali 2023: Gold to glitter, base metals may struggle in Samvat 2080, says Jigar Trivedi of Reliance Securities
In the commodities market, Jigar Trivedi believes the fundamentals for precious metals like gold and silver are positive, while demand concerns may loom over base metals.
Samvat 2080: Gold prices are expected to rally further while silver may continue its outperformance over the yellow metal in the new Samvat year 2080, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Currencies & Commodities, Reliance Securities. In the commodities market, Trivedi believes the fundamentals for precious metals like gold and silver are positive, while demand concerns may loom over base metals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started