Diwali 2023: Where do experts see gold prices in Samvat 2080?
Since Diwali last year, the precious metal prices have risen about 20% so far as the MCX gold rate has surged by over ₹11,000 per 10 grams to around ₹61,000.
Gold price may see a rally of around 8-10%, while silver is expected to continue its outperformance over the yellow metal in the new Samvat year 2080, analysts said.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message