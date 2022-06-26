Dollar index to G7 Summit — top 5 triggers that may dictate gold price next week

2] Dollar index: "Next week, a lot of triggers will dictate the trend for gold prices. The first major variable will be the movement of the dollar index as it competes with gold as a safe store of value. Market participants are trying to figure out whether or not the central banks will raise rates aggressively amid growing risks of a global recession, leading to some pressure on the greenback. The US dollar witnessed its first weekly decline of June, where it is finding it hard to breach the 105 mark and any further descent in the dollar would favor gold prices," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd.