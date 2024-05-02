Markets
Don’t miss the silver lining in the gold-equities bull run
Summary
- Rising industrial demand for silver, combined with limited production capacity, is driving price increases
Silver has run up 13% since January, even after a recent correction from the record highs in mid-April. The rising interest in the white metal is reflected in silver ETFs, which now boast over ₹5,000 crore in assets under management (AUM).
