Don’t miss the silver lining in the gold-equities bull run

As with gold, India is among the largest importers of silver in the world. Both metals are considered hedges against inflation. Futures for both gold and silver can be traded on commodity exchanges, with prices tied to international dollar-denominated prices (plus tax). However, there are fewer silver ETFs compared to gold ETFs. While loans against both metals are available from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and banks, taking a loan against silver is more complex and less transparent. There is also no interest-bearing silver instrument equivalent to sovereign gold bonds.