Drug, metal cos gain from supply disruption amid Ukraine  crisis

Pharma companies such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma and JB Chemicals have a sizable presence in Russia and other CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries. Dr Reddy’s reported revenues of ₹470 crore from Russia in the December quarter. This was more than a tenth of the company’s global generic sales. Dr Reddy’s can see major gains accrue because of the exit of Western companies, increasing its growth opportunities, too.

