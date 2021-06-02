DSP World Gold Fund outpaces gold rally with 20% rise since March

DSP World Gold Fund feeds into Blackrock Global Funds - World Gold Fund and is benchmarked against the FTSE Gold Mine Index. It has assets worth ₹851 crore. Gains in the fund are taxed at slab rate for holding periods shorter than three years. For longer holding periods, they are taxed at 20% with the benefit of indexation. This is on par with the taxation of gold itself. Investors who can lock in their money into gold for long time frames have a third, more tax efficient option. Sovereign gold bonds issued by the Government of India also track the price of gold and are tax free if held to maturity (8 years). They also pay out 2.5% interest. However, the interest component is fully taxable at slab rate.

