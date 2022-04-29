Edible oil prices likely to rise in next few months: India Ratings

Price rose to an all-time high of $1,900 per tonne in March 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict severely impacted the availability of crude sunflower oil, since Ukraine and Russia account for over two-thirds of the global sunflower oil. Besides, there is the impact of a drought in South America on soybean production, leading to a potential of a large substitution demand, the report said.

