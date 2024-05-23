Emkay projects Brent oil price range at $83 to $92 per barrel in short term
Analysing the current state of Brent oil prices, the brokerage highlighted that their recent range-bound nature, is occasionally influenced by geopolitical tensions.
In a recent report, brokerage house Emkay said that it believes that the immediate range for Brent is projected between $83 and $92 per barrel, with continued assessment needed for affirmation in the coming months.
