Erratic monsoon may hamper agri harvest, increase prices

Rainfall distribution so far in 2021 has been patchy and irregular. Few states such as Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha and Assam are likely to face more challenges due to low irrigation coverage and a high rain deficit but South India, excluding Kerala, has seen above-normal rainfall, said Arshad Perwez, strategy research—vice president, JM Financial Institutional Securities. Among Kharif crops, cotton, with a 6% drop, saw the biggest decline in sowing area as some farmers shifted to growing chillies and maize in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as the impact of deficit rains in Western India. Bajra saw a 8% fall in sowing area due to deficit rains, followed by groundnut where the sowing area fell 4% from the year earlier due to erratic rains in Western India.