EU Sanctions Ships That Moved LNG From Russia’s Yamal Plant

The European Union imposed sanctions on three vessels that helped move gas cargoes from Russia’s Yamal LNG project, further squeezing Moscow’s energy revenues.

The North Moon, North Ocean and North Light were included in the 17th package of sanctions adopted by the European Council on Tuesday. The vessels are managed by Tokyo-based Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd., a leading operator of LNG carriers, according to shipping database Equasis.

The surprise sanctions on vessels from an established shipping company highlight the EU’s mounting efforts to push Moscow into a peace deal with Ukraine, addressing workarounds to previously imposed restrictions.

The EU recently banned transshipments of Russian liquefied natural gas bound for Asia at European ports, so the country has moved such operations to near its port of Murmansk. That added time to journeys to China, but allowed the Yamal LNG plant to continue sending its cargoes.

The vessels are “operated in such a way as to contribute or support actions or policies for the exploitation, development or expansion of the energy sector in Russia, including energy infrastructure,” the European Council said in a published list of restrictions.

Mitsui OSK Lines confirmed that the three vessels are under its management. “We intend to fully cooperate with the EU and Japanese governments in complying with the sanctions,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “We will consult with various parties and take appropriate measures.”

Novatek PJSC, the majority shareholder of Yamal LNG, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Past Western restrictions focused on the so-called shadow fleet suspected of moving cargoes from the sanctioned Arctic LNG-2 project.

The three vessels recently helped move cargoes from Yamal LNG, which is not under sanctions. They loaded cargoes transshipped near the port of Murmansk, where cargoes arrive on ice-class ships directly from the plant, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.

The EU’s ban on transshipments of Russian LNG in European came into effect on March 26. None of the three vessels delivered the cargoes to Europe since then, heading to China and Taiwan instead, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

