European GDP data to ECB meeting: Top 5 triggers for gold price this week

Gold price outlook: The yellow metal price ended third successive week on the higher side on MCX after ease in US Dollar Index. The precious metal price remained under pressure at the beginning of the week, where prices fell to a two-week low as US treasury yields advanced on speculation of further rate hikes to tame inflation. So, those who want to invest in gold or having position in gold are advised to remain vigilant about up-coming gold price triggers like European first GDP data, ECB meeting, US inflation data, etc. are some of the key triggers that may dictate gold price in near term.

