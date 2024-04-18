Even without war in the Gulf, pricier petrol is here to stay

Black cloud

Even if the tit-for-tat between Israel and Iran escalates, it is unlikely to change much. Any reduction in Iran’s exports—worth 1.6m b/d in March—might be balanced by more pumping from the rest of OPEC. In a worst-case scenario, Iran could decide to close the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that connects the Gulf to the Indian Ocean, through which 30% of the world’s seaborne oil, and nearly all of the Gulf’s, must pass. Doing so would anger just about everyone in the region, and cut off Iran from its sole oil buyer: China. Perhaps Iran would opt to cause trouble in less self-harming ways, such as harassing ships in the Gulf. Yet even the “tanker war" of the 1980s—when hundreds of tankers were attacked—failed to durably boost prices.