‘Crude’ impact on economy: $10 rise in Brent widens India's CAD by 0.5%, say analysts as oil sizzles to 10-month high4 min read 16 Sep 2023, 06:53 PM IST
The economic impact of global oil supply have important implications for India – a net importer of crude oil – to deliver price stability.
International crude oil prices are sizzling at 10-month high levels after oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary output cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) till the end of the year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started