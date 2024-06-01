Expert View | OPEC to extend supply curbs till 2H; Crude oil seen at $70-$90 in 2024: Kotak's Kaynat Chainwala
Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research of Kotak Securities expects OPEC to extend the output cuts till the second half of the year and sees Brent crude oil to hover between $70-$90 per barrel.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, are known collectively as OPEC+ and will meet on Sunday, June 2, to discuss their joint oil production policy. However, analysts are not particularly bullish on the crude oil prices this year as many believe markets to be oversupplied with OPEC decisions hardly making a difference towards ‘price stability’.
