Explained | Why are crude oil prices elevated after OPEC+ policy decision and how will it impact India?
The policy decision by OPEC+ led to a spike in international crude prices to their highest in five months. With the spike in prices, benchmark Brent crude futures is currently trading at $90 per barrel, a level last seen in October 2023.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) conducted its joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting (JMMC) earlier this week and kept the supply policy unchanged till mid-2024, while pressing some oil producing nations to increase the compliance with output cuts.
