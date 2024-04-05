The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) conducted its joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting (JMMC) earlier this week and kept the supply policy unchanged till mid-2024, while pressing some oil producing nations to increase the compliance with output cuts.

The April 3 policy decision by OPEC+ led to a spike in international crude prices to their highest in five months. With the spike in prices, benchmark Brent crude futures is currently trading at $90 per barrel, a level last seen in October 2023.

What did OPEC+ decide at its latest policy meeting?

The JMMC of the OPEC+ cartel, met online on Wednesday, April 3, to review the market and members' implementation of output cuts. In a statement following the meeting, OPEC+ said some member countries had promised to improve their adherence to supply targets.

The panel welcomed pledges from Iraq and Kazakhstan to achieve full conformity as well as to compensate for overproduction, and Russia's announcement that its cuts in the second quarter will be based on production not exports, said OPEC+ in its statement. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said last week that Russia was in full compliance with its commitments to reduce oil supplies as part of the OPEC+ deal.

Last month, OPEC+ members, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to extend voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of June to support the market. Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the OPEC cartel, said it would extend its voluntary cut of one million bpd till mid-2024, leaving its output at around nine million bpd--well below its capacity of 12 million bpd.

How did crude oil prices react to OPEC+ policy decision?

After the OPEC+ policy verdict, crude oil prices settled at their highest levels since October with Brent crude futures at over $89 per barrel driven by supply disruptions in the Middle East and tighter outlook for the remainder of the year.

Till February 2024, crude oil prices largely remained range-bound, however Ukraine's drone attack on Russian oil refineries led to a sudden uptick in prices. In March, crude prices hit a five-month high at $87 per barrel-mark over the persistent geopolitical tensions and is now at $90 per barrel. After the latest OPEC+ policy decision, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, breaching $85 per barrel level for the first time since October last year.

How will high crude oil prices impact India?

India's inflation, current account deficit, import bill, depreciation of currency, fiscal deficit, among other indicators get affected by a rise in global crude oil prices.

