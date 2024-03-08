Explained | Why are gold prices rising globally and where are they headed in March?
Chair Jerome Powell's indication of the Central Bank's possible rate reduction in the coming months boosted market confidence, resulting in gold reaching a fresh high of $2,152 in international markets on Wednesday.
Gold prices surged to a new peak, soaring to ₹65,298 per 10 grams on the MCX, indicating a notable increase of over ₹2,700 within the initial week of March last week on Thursday. This remarkable uptrend in the value of the precious metal is primarily attributed to the anticipation of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in June.
