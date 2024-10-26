Mint Explainer: Why are silver prices rising, and rising globally?
Summary
- Silver prices have surged in both domestic and global markets, reaching a 12-year high. Analysts expect continued increases amid rising gold prices and geopolitical tensions
In the last few days, silver prices surged both in the domestic and global markets. It breached the ₹1 lakh a kg mark in the domestic market as festival spending got underway, and in the international markets, it rose to a 12-year high of over $34 to a troy ounce. The rally in silver prices is expected to continue as it tracks soaring prices of gold. Commodity analysts anticipate that it could climb to its all-time high of close to $50 last seen in April 2011. They expect prices to rise to $40 an ounce by the end of the year.