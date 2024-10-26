Mint Explainer: Why are silver prices rising, and rising globally?

Supply shortfall

Unlike gold, the world has abundant reserves of silver. Global reserves at primary silver mines and projects totalled 3,466 million ounces (107,812 tonnes) in 2023. Yet, supply has been falling short of demand for three years, the World Silver Survey 2024 published by the Silver Institute noted. The global market deficit in 2023 was 184.3 million ounces (5,732 tonnes), lower than the deficit in the preceding year. Robust demand for industrial purposes and the sluggish supply from mines contributed to the shortfall. The shortfall would have been larger if the demand for bar and coin investment, jewellery and silverware had not fallen in some parts of the world. The deficit is expected to widen to 215 million ounce this year, Silver Institute’s president Michael DiRienzo said during a television interview recently.