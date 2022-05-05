Fed’s tightening cycle may continue to put downward pressure on gold: Report

Latest data from the World Gold Council indicated that global gold demand in the first quarter was 1,234 tonnes, 34% above last year, and 19% above the five-year average of 1,039 tonnes. The demand was driven by gold exchange-traded funds, which had their strongest quarterly inflows since Q3 2020. Further, holdings jumped by 269 tonnes, more than reversing the 174 tonnes annual net outflow in 2021.