Five key charts to watch in global commodities this week

Following more than a yearlong pause, nickel is scheduled to start trading again Monday during Asian market hours on the London Metal Exchange after a runaway short squeeze upended the metal market. Since last March, with trading only happening during European hours, average daily volumes have plummeted to levels less than half of what they were before the crisis — and well below the five-year average — while the number of open contracts has dropped by more than a third. The decline in activity has left the market vulnerable to erratic swings and raised questions about the LME’s continued viability as the place where benchmark prices are set for one of the world’s most important metals. Officials hope the return of Asian trading will help boost liquidity.

