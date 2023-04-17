Five key charts to watch in global commodities this week

Sugar

Raw sugar futures have been on a tear, rallying to their highest level in more than a decade last week amid expectations for limited exports out of India and concerns about production in other key growers. The surge threatens to add to costs for manufacturers of everything from fizzy drinks to baked goods and maintain pressure on global food inflation. It has also pushed the sweetener into two technical extremes: above 70 on its 14-day relative strength index and through the upper limit of its trading envelope, a measure built around moving price averages. Both developments can often signal to some traders that a reversal is in store. Furthermore, the widening of the envelope’s upper and lower bands can also be a precursor to greater price swings.