Flows into gold ETFs continue despite a soaring Sensex

Flows into gold ETFs continue despite a soaring Sensex1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 03:38 PM IST
- Gold ETFs: The overall assets under management rose to ₹13,969 crore
Inflows into gold ETFs continued despite a soaring equity market. Latest figures released by mutual fund industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), showed gold ETFs saw inflows of ₹384 crore during October, taking the overall assets under management to ₹13,969 crore.
In October, equity market benchmark Sensex had risen about 4%. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw staggering net inflows of over ₹2,400 crore in the three months ended September 30, as investors continued to hedge their exposure to riskier assets due to higher economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19.
Month-wise, investors put in a net ₹202 crore in January, ₹1,483 crore in February, but withdrew ₹195 crore in March on profit-booking.
Inflows resumed in April at ₹731 crore, followed by ₹815 crore in May, ₹494 crore in June, ₹921 crore in July, ₹908 crore in August and ₹597 crore in September.
Gold-backed ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.