Flows into gold ETFs continue despite a soaring Sensex

Inflows into gold ETFs continued despite a soaring equity market. Latest figures released by mutual fund industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), showed gold ETFs saw inflows of ₹384 crore during October, taking the overall assets under management to ₹13,969 crore.

In October, equity market benchmark Sensex had risen about 4%. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw staggering net inflows of over ₹2,400 crore in the three months ended September 30, as investors continued to hedge their exposure to riskier assets due to higher economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19.

In October, equity market benchmark Sensex had risen about 4%. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw staggering net inflows of over ₹2,400 crore in the three months ended September 30, as investors continued to hedge their exposure to riskier assets due to higher economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19.

Month-wise, investors put in a net ₹202 crore in January, ₹1,483 crore in February, but withdrew ₹195 crore in March on profit-booking.

Inflows resumed in April at ₹731 crore, followed by ₹815 crore in May, ₹494 crore in June, ₹921 crore in July, ₹908 crore in August and ₹597 crore in September.

Gold-backed ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.