FMCG firms report recovery in urban markets, personal care

NEW DELHI : India’s top fast-moving consumer goods companies, including Dabur , Marico, Emami, Jyothy Labs, reported strong December quarter earnings helped by the improvement in urban markets, strong demand for winter products and personal care brands.

Rural markets continued to see healthy growth on the back of government benefits doled out both in cash and kind.

Abneesh Roy, the executive vice president (research) at Edelweiss Securities, said that urban demand has come back after three quarters. However, it remained below the pre-Covid period.

Most companies reported a strong domestic volume growth during the quarter although inflationary pressures on key raw materials pushed them to take price hikes on hair oils, cooking oil and soaps.

On Friday Dabur India Ltd., reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profits in the December quarter with 18.1% volume growth in domestic business. Marico’s domestic volumes grew 15% year-on-year during the quarter, a multi-year high, analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

Emami that sells Boroplus cream and Navratna oil reported a second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth of over 16%; growth was strong across the portfolio, Jefferies analysts said in a separate note on the company’s earnings.

“At Marico, we are witnessing a faster than expected recovery in consumer sentiment," said Pawan Agrawal, CFO, Marico Limited. The maker of Parachute hair oil said its quarterly growth was led by growth in rural markets, that has been outpacing urban demand. Rural sales grew by 24% in volume terms, while urban markets grew by 10% in volume terms, the company said.

To be sure, rural markets were lagging behind urban for makers of consumers goods pre-pandemic, but the lockdown reversed the trend as migrant workers returned to their villages in the aftermath of the lockdown.

“Rural has seen a pretty good comeback and over the last couple of quarters we are seeing rural to be pretty resilient. The urban markets which took a big toll because of mobility reasons, they are coming back to growth, albeit still at a very low level," Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL said in an interview with Mint.

The December quarter was clearly marked by better mobility that helped in offtake of several categories such as beauty and personal care that were previously impacted by the lockdown.

“During the past quarter, amidst steadily improving consumer confidence and a declining Covid-19 graph in the country, we have experienced robust demand in more than 95% of our portfolio. Discretionary categories are also reviving gradually, with each passing quarter being sequentially better," said Marico’s Agrawal.

India’s top FMCG company Hindustan Unilever, too, reported a “significant improvement in discretionary categories," it said in its earnings announcement this week. Discretionary products which include skin care, colour cosmetics and deodorants, saw a sharp quarter-on-quarter improvement...led by strong pick-up in winter products, Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Analysts tracking the sector said that most companies either met or reported earnings ahead of street expectations. “Across categories, the growth has come back, except liquor, all other categories are seeing multi quarter high growth," said Roy of Edelweiss Securities.

Companies also benefited from shift to branded goods.

Jyothy Labs Limited, the maker of Ujala, Henko, Pril, Margo range of cleaning and personal care products reported a 13.3% jump in December quarter net sales. Its personal care portfolio grew by a massive 48.2% (y-o-y) during the quarter.

“One is, Modern Trade is back which was a difficult part for the last six months. The second is that e-commerce is doing extremely well and that is going to stay. Both urban and rural markets are growing, but the trend is that rural is growing faster than urban. The smaller SKUs are driving the business—that is, ₹5, Rs10, Rs20 pack sizes are doing bigger business than bigger packs," said Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited.

However, Kamath flagged concerns around future spike in Covid cases

If Covid cases are contained, March will be a blockbuster quarter albeit also on account of a lower base as the country was inching towards a lockdown in March last year, he said.

Marico’s expects to deliver a double-digit domestic volume growth in the next few quarters provided there is no second surge of Covid-19 cases, said Agrawal.

