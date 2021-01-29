FMCG firms report recovery in urban markets, personal care

“One is, Modern Trade is back which was a difficult part for the last six months. The second is that e-commerce is doing extremely well and that is going to stay. Both urban and rural markets are growing, but the trend is that rural is growing faster than urban. The smaller SKUs are driving the business—that is, ₹5, Rs10, Rs20 pack sizes are doing bigger business than bigger packs," said Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited.