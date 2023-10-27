Ford Pays Dearly for Labor Peace With the UAW
- Ford this summer said it expected to lose $4.5 billion this year on EVs
President Biden praised what he called the “historic tentative agreement" that the United Auto Workers and Ford struck late Wednesday as a testament to collective bargaining. Perhaps, but the real test will be whether Ford can stay competitive, especially amid the government-forced electric-vehicle transition.
UAW President Shawn Fain’s strategy of staging strikes at select plants operated by all three Detroit auto makers appears to be paying off. The union was threatening to call off workers at a factory that builds Ford’s highly profitable F-150 pickup when the auto maker agreed to a generous deal that ends the nearly six-week walkout.
Ford agreed to raise wages 25% over four years and restore cost-of-living adjustments—a major improvement on its initial 15% offer. Ford’s top pay rate will increase by more than 30% to more than $40 an hour. The starting wage will rise 68% to more than $28 an hour, which is more than a typical college grad makes straight out of school.
Ford’s initial offer eliminated lower wages for newer hires—implemented when the Big Three auto makers verged on collapse in 2007—but the union also won a faster progression to top pay. The union says members will receive more in general wage increases over the next four-and-a-half years than they have over the last 22 years combined.
Some of the deal’s details remain murky, but the UAW says “workers with pensions also will see increases for when they retire, and those hired after 2007 with 401(k) plans will get large increases." The UAW also claims it has won the right to strike if Ford decides to close a plant, which could give the union more leverage to extract more concessions down the line.
Ford appears to have made the calculation that the high price is worth labor peace. That’s how collective bargaining works, and investors can decide if the deal is worth it. That may take a while to become clear, as Ford has to pump more capital into producing money-losing EVs that governments are mandating.
Ford this summer said it expected to lose $4.5 billion this year on EVs, though it could be more since last week it recalled 35,000 Mustang Mach-Es because of a manufacturing defect. The UAW deal will cost Ford an estimated $900 million in the first year and could make it harder to stay competitive with foreign auto makers and Tesla.
Perhaps Ford will rely on employee attrition and automation to hold down costs. Automation has helped make Tesla profitable, and more of it is inevitable. UAW members will be the long-term losers if Wednesday’s deal causes their jobs to vanish.