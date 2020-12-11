Forex reserves surge by $4.525 billion to record $ 579.346 billion

FCA rose by USD 3.932 billion to USD 537.386 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The gold reserves increased by USD 535 million in the reporting week to USD 35.728 billion in the week ended December 4, the data showed.