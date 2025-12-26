Fixed-income markets, and U.S. Treasury bonds in particular, are often assigned the grim task of officiating the daily contests played out in financial arenas around the world. Today, gold and other precious metals occupy that position.
Forget the bond vigilantes. It’s the gold vigilantes you need to worry about.
SummaryIt’s a historic year for precious metals amid muted Treasury market volatility.
