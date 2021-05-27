Wild swings in commodities ranging from U.S. farm products to industrial metals are the latest sign that traders should brace for dizzying months ahead.

Prices cooled off this week for commodities including corn, wheat, copper and iron ore, though traders and analysts alike say it’s too soon to count out agricultural crops and metals. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which includes energy, has tumbled 2.4% in the past two weeks, trimming returns to 19% for the year.

“It’s not a market for the faint of heart," said Matt Bennett, an Illinois corn-and-soybean farmer who’s cofounder of commodities brokerage AgMarket.net. “More volatility is likely, especially as we enter into the heart of the U.S. growing season."

It’s not just crops including soybeans and canola that are seeing a downturn. Copper, iron ore and steel have slumped since China introduced various measures to contain the rapid surge of prices for industrial commodities. Copper, viewed as an economic bellwether, fell from a record high after Beijing’s mid May move and last week posted its worst week since September.

China’s policy target is to curb the pace of price increases “but not kill the rally entirely," Citigroup analysts said Tuesday in a note. “We expect a renewed round of steady commodity price increases once the current knee-jerk price corrections run their course."

The pause in commodities may help temper inflation of food, cars and appliances as more of the global economy reopens after months of pent-up consumer demand, though signs abound that the reprieve may be short-lived. Bad crop weather worries and mining labor woes linger, fueling supply concerns and China’s demand for raw materials is expected to remain robust. All of these suggest further gains are likely -- along with the kind of volatility that has hit corn markets.

Corn prices swung 59 cents in the past two days, with news that China is clamping down on some imports into bonded zones on concern that overseas purchases are out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. shipments. On Tuesday, corn had its steepest drop in almost six years. Corn rebounded later Wednesday as traders determined the scrapped cargoes weren’t substantial and on widespread belief that China’s demand for grain imports is likely to continue as the world’s biggest pork producer works to feed its hog herds and replenish domestic stockpiles.

“Everyone knows that China is a big buyer," said David Martin, founder of Martin Fund Management, a New York-based institutional investment adviser specializing in commodities.

Corn climbed for a second day on Thursday from the lowest intraday level in more than a month, while wheat traded near the weakest in six weeks. Soybeans are around the cheapest level this month.

Weather can be the wildcard for swings in agricultural commodities. Crop conditions during the next few months must be pristine to not disrupt already tight supply, according to analysts.

“If the weather isn’t perfect, the price can go higher," Martin said.

