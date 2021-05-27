From corn to copper, commodities cool with China in focus

Corn prices swung 59 cents in the past two days, with news that China is clamping down on some imports into bonded zones on concern that overseas purchases are out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. shipments. On Tuesday, corn had its steepest drop in almost six years. Corn rebounded later Wednesday as traders determined the scrapped cargoes weren’t substantial and on widespread belief that China’s demand for grain imports is likely to continue as the world’s biggest pork producer works to feed its hog herds and replenish domestic stockpiles.

