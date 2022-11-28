Metals sink, oil prices down to lowest this year, amid covid spread, protests in China3 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 09:42 AM IST
A return to stricter lockdowns in China would further squeeze demand for a number of key commodities
Commodities sank as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials. Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as unrest in China hurt investors’ appetite for risk and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.