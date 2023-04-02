From Saudi Arabia to Iran - Nearly a dozen countries announce oil output cuts from May

From Saudi Arabia to Iran - Nearly a dozen countries announce oil output cuts from May3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- About a dozen nations, ranging from Saudi Arabia to Iran, announce reductions in oil production beginning in May as a result of rising crude prices and India's trade deficit, which was $17.43 billion in February.
About a dozen nations, ranging from Saudi Arabia to Iran, announce reductions in oil production beginning in May as a result of rising crude prices and India's trade deficit, which was $17.43 billion in February. One of the largest oil producers in the world, Iraq, announced a production reduction of 211,000 barrels per day starting May 1 in order to "stabilise the market," according to the Iraq oil ministry. Baghdad's action was taken "in coordination with certain other producing countries," according to the ministry, and it will continue through the end of the year. Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait have also announced output reductions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started