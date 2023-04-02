From Saudi Arabia to Iran - Nearly a dozen countries announce oil output cuts from May

In reaction to Western sanctions that were set to run out at the end of June, Russia said on Sunday that it was extending the 500,000 barrel daily oil output restrictions until the end of the year. "As a responsible and preventive action, Russia is implementing a voluntary reduction of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023," Alexander Novak, a deputy prime minister in charge of energy issues, said in a statement. In light of the intense market volatility, Russia has chosen to maintain its oil output at a lower level through 2023, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. “Today the global oil market is going through a period of high volatility and unpredictability due to the ongoing banking crisis in the US and Europe, global economic uncertainty, and unpredictable and short-sighted energy policy decisions," Novak said in a statement released on Sunday. “At the same time, stability and transparency in global oil market are key in ensuring energy security in the long run."