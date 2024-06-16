Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Fuel Price in India: After Karnataka tax hike, here's how much petrol, diesel costs in your city; Full list here
BackBack

Fuel Price in India: After Karnataka tax hike, here's how much petrol, diesel costs in your city; Full list here

Nikita Prasad

Fuel price in India: The Karnataka state government hiked the sales tax on petrol from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent, while the tax on diesel rose from 14.3 per cent to 18.4 per cent

Fuel price: Petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by ₹3 and ₹3.05 approximately in Karnataka Premium
Fuel price: Petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by 3 and 3.05 approximately in Karnataka

Fuel Prices in India: Fresh prices for petrol and diesel have been announced on Sunday, June 16, shortly after the Karnataka state government led by Congress' Siddaramaiah hiked taxes on fuel, in order to ‘to generate additional revenue for the state’, as per the Finance Department of Karnataka.

With the latest tax hike on fuel, petrol prices have risen by 3 per litre, reaching 102.84 in Bengaluru, up from the previous rate of 99.84. Similarly, diesel prices have increased by 3.02 per litre, now costing 88.95, up from 85.93. 

According to the notification, the sales tax on petrol has been increased from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent, while the tax on diesel has risen from 14.3 per cent to 18.4 per cent by the state government. This significant increase in the sales tax has directly impacted the retail prices of both petrol and diesel across the state.

The fuel price hike is likely to have a ripple effect on various sectors, including transportation and goods distribution, potentially leading to increased costs for consumers. With the announcement, it was said that petrol and diesel prices are likely to go up by 3 and 3.05 approximately in Karnataka as the state government decided to increase taxes on June 15, according to the Petroleum Dealers Association.

The central government last lifted the freeze on retail prices of petrol and diesel on March 15, 2024, for the first time in two years, ahead of the then-expected schedule announcement for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Before this, rates were last revised in April 2022.

With effect from Friday, March 15, prices of petrol and diesel were reduced by 2 per litre across all states. The fuel price reduction came one week after cooking gas or liquified petroleum gas (LPG) prices were cut by 100 per cylinder and for the free connection cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme.

As of June 16, the cost of petrol in Delhi is 94.72 per litre and diesel is priced at 87.62 per litre. The petrol price in Mumbai continued to exceed the 100 mark, reaching 104.21 per litre, while diesel was priced at 92.15 per litre. After the latest fuel price hike in Karnataka, here's how much petrol and diesel costs in your city:

Petrol Diesel Price Today In India (Check city-wise rates below):

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Jun 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue