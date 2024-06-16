Fuel Price in India: After Karnataka tax hike, here's how much petrol, diesel costs in your city; Full list here
Fuel price in India: The Karnataka state government hiked the sales tax on petrol from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent, while the tax on diesel rose from 14.3 per cent to 18.4 per cent
Fuel Prices in India: Fresh prices for petrol and diesel have been announced on Sunday, June 16, shortly after the Karnataka state government led by Congress' Siddaramaiah hiked taxes on fuel, in order to ‘to generate additional revenue for the state’, as per the Finance Department of Karnataka.
