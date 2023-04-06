Fuels from Russian oil gets backdoor entry into Europe via India2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:01 AM IST
Amid a prolonged oil supply cut to Europe from Russia, fuels from Russian oil gets backdoor entry into Europe via India
Record high imports of crude oil from Russia in fiscal 2022-23 helped India's refiners boost exports of diesel and jet fuel to Europe as the continent shunned Russian products, preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa showed.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×