"Presently, fractional shares are not permitted to be issued or traded. Given the recent increase in retail shareholder participation in the public markets, this is an excellent recommendation as it would enable retail shareholders to trade in shares that hitherto were inaccessible. Since the Companies Act did not expressly regulate RSUs and SARs, it led to uncertainty about their ability to issue such instruments. RSUs, as an employee benefits tool, is prevalent in western markets and SARs have been in existence for publicly traded companies in India for quite some time under the relevant SEBI regulations" Anand Lakra added.