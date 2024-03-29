FY24 Review: Gold price continues to glitter amid geopolitical concerns; outlook bullish for FY25
MCX gold price rallied more than 12% in FY24, the fiscal year that saw a slew of global conflicts including the Israel - Hamas war and the ongoing Russia - Ukraine war.
Gold prices in India maintained its shine during the financial year 2023-2024 driven by escalating geopolitical crises worldwide. Volatility in the yellow metal prices also remained high led by slowing growth in advanced economies and monetary tightening by global central banks amid high inflation.
