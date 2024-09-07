Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Crude oil plunges on demand-supply imbalance in 2024, Brent down 20% in 12 months; OPEC+ in focus

  • Crude oil has plunged around 20 per cent in the last year due to an oversupply from non-OPEC member countries, even as OPEC+ aims to keep markets stable.

Nikita Prasad
Published7 Sep 2024, 09:50 PM IST
Crude oil has been on a downtrend in 2024 due to an oversupply in markets from non-OPEC members. (Image: Pixabay)
Crude oil has been on a downtrend in 2024 due to an oversupply in markets from non-OPEC members. (Image: Pixabay)

Oil prices settled 2% lower on Friday, with a big weekly loss after data U.S. jobs data was weaker than expected in August, which outweighed price support from a delay to supply increases by OPEC+ producers.

Brent crude futures were down $1.63, or 2.24%, to $71.06 a barrel, their lowest level since Dec. 2021. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.48, or 2.14%, to$67.67, their lowest since June 2023.

For the week, Brent declined 10%, while WTI dropped around 8%.

U.S. government data showed employment increased less than expected in August, but a drop in the jobless rate to 4.2% suggested an orderly labor market slowdown that may not warrant a big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this month.

"The jobs report was a little soft and implied that the economy in the U.S. is on the slide," Bob Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Concerns around Chinese demand also kept pressuring oil prices, Yawger said.

On Thursday, Brent settled at its lowest since June 2023 despite a withdrawal from U.S. oil inventories and a decision by OPEC+ to delay planned oil output increases.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 6.9 million barrels to 418.3 million barrels last week, compared with a projected decline of 993,000 barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Signals that Libya's rival factions could be closer to an agreement to end the dispute that has halted the country's crude exports also pressured oil prices this week. Exports remained mostly shut in but some loadings have been permitted from storage.

Bank of America lowered its Brent price forecast for the second half of 2024 to $75 a barrel from almost $90 previously, it said in a note on Friday, citing building global inventories, weaker demand growth and OPEC+ spare production capacity.

The U.S. active oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, remained unchanged at 483 this week, energy services firm Baker Hughes (BKR.O)

 

