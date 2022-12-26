Geopolitical uncertainty, global slowdown to increase gold’s appeal in 2023

On domestic front, the demand outlook is robust. It is a well-known fact that India is the second-largest consumer of gold in the world, behind China, and is a large importer of the yellow metal to fulfill domestic demands. In an effort to reduce trade deficit and relieve pressure on Indian rupee, India increased the import tax on gold in July from 7.5% to 12.5%. However, this didn’t derail the demand significantly and according to the World Gold Council, India's demand for gold instead increased 14% from a year ago to 191.7 tonnes in the quarter ending in September. We see sustained demand to continue in 2023.