Global crude oil prices ease, Brent below $110/bbl

High oil prices are cause of concern for India as the country imports 85% of its oil demand. The rise in crude over the past few weeks have pushed up the price of Indian energy basket, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude. It was last recorded at $128.24 per barrel on 9 March, according to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

