Global crude prices fall on demand concerns as China imposes fresh lockdown

At 10.45 am, the November contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $91.50 per barrel, lower by 1.43% from its previous close.
Similarly, the October contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 1.72% to $85.39 a barrel.
“NYMEX crude trades weaker near $85.5/bbl and has tested the lowest level since January as market players assessed OPEC’s production cut. The cut may not impact supply as the oil producer group is already producing well below production target level while the cut also signals weaker outlook for demand,“ Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities said.
Crude oil also weakened as recent rebound in European gas prices failed to persist, while virus spread in largest importer China and mixed economic data from major economies dented demand outlook, he said, adding that weaker risk sentiment and demand concerns may keep crude oil under pressure.
“New Covid lockdowns in China appear to be the primary source of concern for crude demand, given the country’s large oil imports. Additionally, strength in the US dollar on growing expectations of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is also weighing on oil prices," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.