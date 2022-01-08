Global gold ETFs witness net outflows of $9 billion in 2021, India sees inflows

“The gold price rallied into year-end on the heels of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, likely prompting flight-to-quality flows, but it was not enough to offset losses from early 2021. After H1 – when it dropped by more than 10% – gold was rangebound between $1,700/oz and $1,850/oz for much of the year," said the market development organisation for the gold industry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}