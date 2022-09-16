Global gold rates today at 2-year lows. Should you buy now?

Gold price outlook

Speaking on the primary reason for gold price slump, Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Primary reason for fall in gold prices is market buzz about 100 bps US Fed interest rate hike after an unexpected US inflation data this week. The market was expecting ease in inflation data but instead the US inflation went up in August 2022. That has triggered speculation for near about 100 bps interest rate hike by the US central bank. Though, the probability for a 100 bps US Fed interest rate hike is only 44 per cent today, but the market has started discounting the possible interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in its meeting next week."