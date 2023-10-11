Global oil market sensitive to Israel-Hamas war; Russia ready to boost supplies to Saudi Arabia: Novak
Crude oil prices spiked in the wake of a massive incursion into Israel from Gaza launched by the Palestinian Islamist group on October 7.
Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil exporters, on Wednesday, October 11, discussed the situation on the oil market and prices amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to President Vladimir Putin's top oil official. Crude oil prices spiked over four per cent on Monday in the wake of a massive incursion into Israel from Gaza launched by the Palestinian Islamist group on October 7.
