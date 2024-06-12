Global oil markets to tip into surplus by end of decade, IEA says
SummaryGlobal oil markets are expected to face a major surplus by the end of this decade, with spare capacity hitting levels only seen during the initial stages of the pandemic as demand growth slows and supply surges, the International Energy Agency said.
